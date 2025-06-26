Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey will be looking for a repeat of these celebrations when they travel to Stadium MK on Tuesday, February 17 | Picture: Dennis Goodwin/ProSportsImages

We all know every team has to play everybody twice and every game is vital – but fixture release day is always an exciting one for fans and journalists alike.

Fan are now preparing weekends away and what Tuesday nights they can get excited about while journalists can over analyse what the fixtures mean and which ones could have a big say on how a team’s season could go.

And as journalist, that’s what I am going to do now!

Scott Lindsey and Crawley Town will always see themselves as underdogs – but following the momentum of the results at the end of last season, I see the Reds as a top half side and should be pushing for the play-offs.

With Lindsey in charge and with the squad currently as it is, they look set for a good season.

But what could be the key games – I reiterate, I know they are ALL vital games – if Crawley are going to push for promotion again. You can see Crawley Town’s full fixture list here.

Here are six games I think could be key and why:

Saturday August 2 Grimsby Town away

The opener is always a big game. During the 2023/24 promotion season, Reds away form was superb – something that had not been the case for many seasons before - and this would be a great way to lay down a marker for the rest of the season. Grimsby, who finished ninth is always a tough place to go but Reds won 3-2 in September 2023 after going 2-0 down. They will be hoping for more of the same and it would make a statement if they could get three points on that opening day.

Tuesday August 19 Milton Keynes Dons home AND Tuesday February 17 Milton Keynes Dons away

Both of the MK Dons games will be big for many reasons. The Dons will want revenge for the humiliation in the play-offs semi-finals in 2023/24 where they were beaten by a record 8-1 score.

We will likely see a number of former Reds stars return to face their old side including Liam Kelly, Jay Williams, and Laurence Maguire.

And, of course, their is the Lindsey factor. He left Reds to join MK Dons before parting ways after just six months. He certainly wasn’t as popular at Stadium MK as he is at the Broadfield Stadium so it will be a tense atmosphere (if there is such a thing at Stadium MK) at the away trip and I am sure he and the Crawley will want to repeat what they did last time. We can’t wait for these two fixtures.

And, as ever, MK Dons are favourites with the bookies – so results against them could be massive.

Saturday December 20 Swindon Town A

There always seems to be beef between Crawley and Swindon, even before the Lindsey element. Swindon fans laughed at Reds when they appointed their former gaffer in January 2023, but looked how that turned out.

But Reds have lost their last two games at the County Ground, 2-1 in the final game of the 2022/23 season and 6-0 in the promotion-winning season.

Lindsey will be looking to record his first win as Crawley manager there – and looking at the date it will come at a good time. A win just before Christmas would set up the following fixtures well. Reds have little travel over the Christmas period and a win away at Swindon sets them up well for Colchester and Bromley at home and Barnet away. Momentum is everything in that period.

Saturday February 21 Chesterfield home

Chesterfield had a superb first season back in League Two last season, finishing seventh. They will be one of the favourites for promotion this season and going into this game in February, both sides could be up there vying for play-off/promotion spots.

It will be one of Crawley’s toughest home games but hopefully Fortress Broadfield will have been established by then and noone will relish making the trip. It will be an incredible atmosphere and a packed crowd. These are the games Crawley Town really step up for and this one will be no different. A big home win would really set up the last couple of months for Lindsey’s men.

Saturday May 2 Salford City home

Salford are always deemed to be one of the favourites for promotion but have always disappointed. But last season they finished eighth and have some impressive results.

By the time we get to the final day of the season, both sides could be one game away from promotion or the play-offs so would potentially be a huge game to finish the season.

Home advantage would be absolutely key and we all remember the scenes on that final against Grimsby in the 2023/24 season.

Hopefully, if it comes to it, we will see a repeat of those wonderful scenes.