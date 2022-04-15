The Us are looking forward to starting the 2022-23 season back in the Isthmian premier after clinching the south east division title with a 1-1 draw at Faversham on Saturday.

There were wonderful scenes after the game as players, staff and fans cracked open the champagne to toast the title. And Elphick said he felt a sense of relief the job was finally done after weeks of build-up and tension over how close to the wire it would go.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings United players and staff celebrate winning the title / Picture: Scott White

And both Elphick and club chairman and CEO Billy Wood have been keen to stress one thing: “This is just the beginning.”

The two will now start to plot how to make a success of life in the higher division, with Elphick saying the way the club is run puts them in a great position to approach next season.

But before that Elphick is determined to chalk up at least a win and a draw from their final three games to give them 83 points, which would be a new record tally for this division.

Reflecting on Saturday, Elphick told us: “It was a relief to get it done. We seem to have been close for a long time! It certainly wasn’t a classic and we conceded early. But once Sam Hasler equalised it was reasonably comfortable.

“For me at the final whistle it was just sheer relief that after three agonising seasons it was done. I took over to keep this group together but they have been so consistent over a long period of time.

“They’ve shown the character and mentality you need to get promoted and have never wavered. We enjoyed the celebrations and all went back to the club to carry them on. It was great to see so much togetherness through the whole club.

“When I took over in November I told them ‘I’m here to win the title’ – I wouldn’t have taken the job if I didn’t think we could do it.

“Jon Meeney and Andrew Brown have been key for me and on the playing side it’s superb for Hastings lads like Sam Adams, Jack Dixon and Kenny Pogue to achieve this.”