Matthew Etherington has said ‘everyone’s got to start somewhere’ as Crawley Town’s new permanent manager in first official head coach position.

Etherington has joined Crawley from Peterborough United’s under 21’s side without experience as a permanent manager. The club’s previous head coach Kevin Betsy was also appointed having only managed youth academy sides but lost the job only 12 games into the season.

“Everyone’s got to start somewhere, right?” said Etherington. “Yes, I’ve got the same background as Kevin Betsy and yes there’s a hundred other managers who are the same.

Matthew Etherington

“Some have gone on to be very good managers and some haven’t. I’m not guaranteeing you that this is going to work out but I’m pretty confident in the way I work.”

Crawley were bottom of the table when they parted ways with Betsy at the beginning of October. After rising four points above the relegation zone under the interim management of Lewis Young, the Reds appointed Etherington as their permanent successor.

“I’m not stupid enough to not know that this isn’t a results business,” added Etherington, who played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Stoke City. “I’ve been in this game since I was 15 years old to know that.

“Within time, I’m pretty confident that we will get consistent results, but the proof will be there for all to see eventually. To start off with, I’m just asking them (Crawley’s fans) to give me a chance.”

Etherington alongside his assistant manager, Simon Davies will only have four training sessions with the squad before their first game at home to Swindon Town on Saturday. When asked if they’ve had enough time to get across their new ideas for the team, Etherington said, “In terms of everything that we want to implement, no.

“But in terms of certain things that we think will benefit the team straight away, then yes, we have, and the players have been really receptive to it. Hopefully you’ll see it within the game on Saturday and if you don’t then I’ll be the one that’s taking the criticism.”

Crawley have now had three different managers this season and four in the last seven months since WAGMI United brought the club. On how the players are responding to yet another change, Etherington said, “They’ve been brilliant.

“A lot has gone on for them personally over the last few months with a lot of turmoil with people leaving. So, for them to be the way they have, I can only thank them.”

Next month, Etherington will hopefully enter his transfer window as Red’s manager with a chance to alter the current squad. On his upcoming plans for the window, Etherington added, “I definitely think there’s areas to improve within the team.

“But I’m going to base this team solely on the performances between now and Christmas and see where we are. But we’ve spoken to the owners, and we’re looking to reinforce and strengthen in January.”