FA Cup action arrives for Eastbourne United and Eastbourne Town tomorrow – after United had a mixed start to the new Southern Combination season.

United lost 2-0 at Haywards Heath in last Saturday’s opener then took a decent point from a 1-1 draw at Crowborough in midweek.

Tomorrow they host on Sporting Bengal United in the FA Cup extra preliminary round in a 3pm tie being hosted by Newhaven at Fort Road while work on the new Oval pitch continues.

Eastbourne Town, who start their Isthmian south east league campaign next weekend, are at home to SCFL premier side Little Common in the cup tomorrow.

Eastbourne United in action in their league opener at Haywards Heath Town | Picture: Ray Turner

For Eastbourne United, it’s been a whirlwind of a close season with their fencing, pitch and car park at the Oval all removed.

Work is well under way to transform United's home since 1953 into a modern 3G facility, complete with new turnstiles and cafe, a refurbished clubhouse and changing rooms and new car park.

For the trip to Haywards Heath, United wnt close to the opener but found Heath keeper Mitch Bromage in outstanding form. Heath went ahead on the counter-attack.

In the final minutes Heath made it 2-0 with a penalty.

In Tuesday night ‘s stifling heat United again played bright football but found themselves 1-0 down at the break.

On 50 minutes Rhyle Ovenden got to the ball first in a goalmouth scramble and it went in off the post to make it 1-1.