Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood says his side are ready for a huge eight days in their season in three different competitions.

And he insists their last outing – in which they had two men sent off and conceded an injury-time equaliser – won’t derail their hopes of success on all three fronts.

A place in the first round of the FA Cup alongside League One and League Two clubs is at stake on Saturday when the Reds host fellow National South side Bath City in the fourth qualifying round.

On Tuesday Crawley Town visit as Hinshelwood’s men hunt for another run to the Sussex Senior Cup final, having won the trophy last season.

Joe Felix scores for Worthing against Truro - but he was later sent off on a mixed afternoon for him and the team | Picture: Mike Gunn

And the following Saturday, league leaders and former Championship outfit Yeovil are at Woodside Road for Worthing’s next National South test.

Given what’s ahead, last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Truro didn’t appear to be the ideal warm-up. See 35 photos by Mike Gunn here.

Luca Woodhouse and Joe Felix were both sent off as Worthing came from one down to lead, only to concede a 95th minute equaliser.

But Hinshelwood said that outcome would have no bearing on the three massive games ahead.

"I’s a huge week for us and being able to play in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup then welcome Crawley and Yeovil, all in one week, shows the level we’re now at,” the manager said.

"They’ll all be very difficult games but we must relish the chance to be playing these sorts of games in front of big home crowds.

"When you get to the fourth qualifying round everyone will talk about the first round – and I’ve had people bending my ear for a while about us being due a good FA Cup run. But Bath City are a very good side and they’ll be thinking exactly the same.”

Hinshelwood was disappointed to come away with only a point against Truro, saying another below-par first-half show was a concern and they were unfortunate to have two men sent off – Woodhouse for a ‘lazy’ second-yellow challenge Felix for a challenge that contained no malice or intent to hurt.