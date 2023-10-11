BREAKING
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park

FA Cup, Crawley Town and Yeovil tests await Worthing – boss says: Bring them on

Worthing boss Adam Hinshelwood says his side are ready for a huge eight days in their season in three different competitions.
By Steve Bone
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And he insists their last outing – in which they had two men sent off and conceded an injury-time equaliser – won’t derail their hopes of success on all three fronts.

A place in the first round of the FA Cup alongside League One and League Two clubs is at stake on Saturday when the Reds host fellow National South side Bath City in the fourth qualifying round.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Tuesday Crawley Town visit as Hinshelwood’s men hunt for another run to the Sussex Senior Cup final, having won the trophy last season.

Most Popular
Joe Felix scores for Worthing against Truro - but he was later sent off on a mixed afternoon for him and the team | Picture: Mike GunnJoe Felix scores for Worthing against Truro - but he was later sent off on a mixed afternoon for him and the team | Picture: Mike Gunn
Joe Felix scores for Worthing against Truro - but he was later sent off on a mixed afternoon for him and the team | Picture: Mike Gunn

And the following Saturday, league leaders and former Championship outfit Yeovil are at Woodside Road for Worthing’s next National South test.

Given what’s ahead, last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at home to Truro didn’t appear to be the ideal warm-up. See 35 photos by Mike Gunn here.

Luca Woodhouse and Joe Felix were both sent off as Worthing came from one down to lead, only to concede a 95th minute equaliser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But Hinshelwood said that outcome would have no bearing on the three massive games ahead.

"I’s a huge week for us and being able to play in the final qualifying round of the FA Cup then welcome Crawley and Yeovil, all in one week, shows the level we’re now at,” the manager said.

"They’ll all be very difficult games but we must relish the chance to be playing these sorts of games in front of big home crowds.

"When you get to the fourth qualifying round everyone will talk about the first round – and I’ve had people bending my ear for a while about us being due a good FA Cup run. But Bath City are a very good side and they’ll be thinking exactly the same.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hinshelwood was disappointed to come away with only a point against Truro, saying another below-par first-half show was a concern and they were unfortunate to have two men sent off – Woodhouse for a ‘lazy’ second-yellow challenge Felix for a challenge that contained no malice or intent to hurt.

He is checking on the fitness of Aarran Racine and Greg Luer for Saturday and expects both red-card suspensions to begin this week.

Related topics:Adam HinshelwoodCrawley TownLeague OneLeague Two