FA Cup fever comes to Town
Being billed as the only Emirates FA Cup fixture in Eastbourne, there is an Extra Preliminary Round tie for Eastbourne Town, who host Middlesex side Ashford Town at The Saffrons (3pm kick-off).
The club said: “Join us for an exciting afternoon of cup football in the heart of Eastbourne! Food and drinks available, family-friendly atmosphere… be part of the cup magic at The Saffrons! Don’t miss it – support your local team.”
Adult pay £10, concession £5, U16s £2, U12s free.
Town’s Isthmian south east division campaign starts a week later with a Sussex derby at Three Bridges.
And there is some other Eastbourne interest in the FA Cup – Eastbourne United, of the SCFL premier, visit Isthmian south east side East Grinstead, also in the extra preliminary round.
Eastbourne Borough, as a step two club, will enter the FA Cup in a later round after the preliminaries are done.
