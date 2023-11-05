Horsham FC have discovered who they will face in the second round of the FA Cup if they beat Barnsley FC in a first round replay.

The Hornets will visit Sutton United if they beat the Tykes at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.

The U’s, who sit bottom of League Two, advanced to the second round courtesy of a 2-1 home win over National League outfit AFC Fylde on Saturday.

The draw was conducted live on ITV1 by former Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant and ex-England and Arsenal defender Anita Asante.

Charlie Hester-Cook (left) celebrates Shamir Fenelon's goal in Horsham's thrilling FA Cup first round draw at Barnsley. Picture by Natalie Mayhew, ButterflyFootie

The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, December 2, and the winning sides will take home £67,000 from the competition's prize fund.

Horsham were in the hat for the second round following their heroic 3-3 draw at Barnsley on Friday evening.