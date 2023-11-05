FA Cup second round draw: This is who Horsham FC will face if they overcome Barnsley FC in a first round round replay
The Hornets will visit Sutton United if they beat the Tykes at the Camping World Community Stadium on Tuesday, November 14.
The U’s, who sit bottom of League Two, advanced to the second round courtesy of a 2-1 home win over National League outfit AFC Fylde on Saturday.
The draw was conducted live on ITV1 by former Wimbledon goalkeeper Dave Beasant and ex-England and Arsenal defender Anita Asante.
The 20 ties in the second round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, December 2, and the winning sides will take home £67,000 from the competition's prize fund.
Horsham were in the hat for the second round following their heroic 3-3 draw at Barnsley on Friday evening.
The Hornets have beaten Leatherhead, Marlow, Hanworth Villa and Dorking Wanderers in the previous qualifying rounds of this season’s competition.