An exciting season for Eastbourne Town began with an FA Cup win.

Jude Macdonald’s team open their Isthmian south east campaign on Saturday at home to Beckenham following their promotion from the SCFL premier last spring.

But their competitive season started with them seeing off Little Common in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup.

The game started with a flurry of corners for a new-look Eastbourne Town donning their new kit.

Eastbourne Town celebrate their first goal | Picture: Josh Claxton

Anesu Sisimayi and James Stone were denied then James Hull and Leon Greig almost combined for the opener.

Terrific work from Kory Scott led him to finding Sisimayi, whose left-footed strike hit a Little Common defender.

On 20 minutes Stone received a pass from Sisimayi in the box, controlled it, turned and was bundled over. James Hull stepped up confidently and fired the penalty into the bottom corner.

In the second half Nathan Hover’s audacious overhead kick sailed over the bar.

In the 90th minute, it looked like there may be a replay on the cards, but the crossbar rescued Town after a first-time strike had Chris Winterton beaten.

Then Freddie Warren and Leon Greig linked up to feed James Waters.

He released the ball to Sonny Walsh and a late challenge gave Town their second penalty.

James Waters stepped up and fired it into the bottom corner.

Town will visit Burgess Hill in the next round a week tomorrow.