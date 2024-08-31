FA Cup wins for Horsham, Chichester City, Bognor Regis Town, Hastings and Burgess Hill Town
Horsham cruised through at home to Virginia Water – Daniel Ajakaiye, Reece Myles-Meekums, an Albie Nolan-French and Chris Dickson doing the job for Dom Di Paola’s side.
Also scoring four to go through were Chichester City, with Joe Clarke, Jimmy Wild (2) and Rob Hutchings scoring – all in the first half – in a 4-1 win at Kingstonian.
Bognor Regis Town are through thanks to their season’s first win – Tommy-Lee Higgs scoring all the goals in a 3-0 win at step five side Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. See pictures from the match here by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.
A second-half comeback by Burgess Hill Town was enough for them to knock out AFC Croydon Athletic 2-1. Dan Perry and Nathan Cooper got the Hillians’ goals. Nathan Cooper.
Hastings United are through after a 3-1 home win over Redhill, Davide Rodari scoring all three for Danny Bloor’s side – two from the spot.
Broadbridge Heath will head to Kent for a midweek replay after a 0-0 draw at home to Faversham.
Also looking at a replay – but a home one – are Lewes, who drew 1-1 at Harefield after Danny Bassett cancelled out Jayde Crotty’s goal for the hosts, both goals coming in the final 12 minutes.
Haywards Heath slipped to their first defeat of the season away to two-divisions-higher Carshalton, a Darius Goldsmith penalty their only consolation in a 3-1 defeat.
Also out are Three Bridges, for whom a Archie Burnett goal was the only bright spot as Gary Lockyer scored four for the home side.
Whitehawk lost 3-0 at Hendon, for whom Fabio Sole scored two.
Steyning Town thought they’d earned a replay when they were holding Merstham at 1-1 going into injury time after Jack Barnes had scored for them, but a Nathan Da Costa own goal put the visitors through.
Results
Ashford United 6 Three Bridges 1
Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 0 Bognor Regis Town 3
Broadbridge Heath 0 Faversham Town 0
Burgess Hill Town 2 AFC Croydon Athletic 1
Carshalton Athletic 3 Haywards Heath Town 1
Harefield United 1 Lewes 1
Hastings United 3 Redhill 1
Hendon 3 Whitehawk 0
Horsham 4 Virginia Water 0
Kingstonian 1 Chichester City 4
Steyning Town 1 Merstham 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.