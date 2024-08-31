FA Cup wins for Horsham, Chichester City, Bognor Regis Town, Hastings and Burgess Hill Town

Bognor in action at Aylesbury Vale Dynamos | Picture: Trevor Staff

Five Sussex sides are through to the second qualifying round of the FA Cup after victories today – and another two face midweek replays to try to claim their spots. But four have gone out in the first qualifying round.

Horsham cruised through at home to Virginia Water – Daniel Ajakaiye, Reece Myles-Meekums, an Albie Nolan-French and Chris Dickson doing the job for Dom Di Paola’s side.

Also scoring four to go through were Chichester City, with Joe Clarke, Jimmy Wild (2) and Rob Hutchings scoring – all in the first half – in a 4-1 win at Kingstonian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bognor Regis Town are through thanks to their season’s first win – Tommy-Lee Higgs scoring all the goals in a 3-0 win at step five side Aylesbury Vale Dynamos. See pictures from the match here by Lyn Phillips and Trevor Staff.

A second-half comeback by Burgess Hill Town was enough for them to knock out AFC Croydon Athletic 2-1. Dan Perry and Nathan Cooper got the Hillians’ goals. Nathan Cooper.

Hastings United are through after a 3-1 home win over Redhill, Davide Rodari scoring all three for Danny Bloor’s side – two from the spot.

Broadbridge Heath will head to Kent for a midweek replay after a 0-0 draw at home to Faversham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also looking at a replay – but a home one – are Lewes, who drew 1-1 at Harefield after Danny Bassett cancelled out Jayde Crotty’s goal for the hosts, both goals coming in the final 12 minutes.

Haywards Heath slipped to their first defeat of the season away to two-divisions-higher Carshalton, a Darius Goldsmith penalty their only consolation in a 3-1 defeat.

Also out are Three Bridges, for whom a Archie Burnett goal was the only bright spot as Gary Lockyer scored four for the home side.

Whitehawk lost 3-0 at Hendon, for whom Fabio Sole scored two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steyning Town thought they’d earned a replay when they were holding Merstham at 1-1 going into injury time after Jack Barnes had scored for them, but a Nathan Da Costa own goal put the visitors through.

Results

Ashford United 6 Three Bridges 1

Aylesbury Vale Dynamos 0 Bognor Regis Town 3

Broadbridge Heath 0 Faversham Town 0

Burgess Hill Town 2 AFC Croydon Athletic 1

Carshalton Athletic 3 Haywards Heath Town 1

Harefield United 1 Lewes 1

Hastings United 3 Redhill 1

Hendon 3 Whitehawk 0

Horsham 4 Virginia Water 0

Kingstonian 1 Chichester City 4

Steyning Town 1 Merstham 2