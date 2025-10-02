Worthing FC ‘played some excellent football’ in their FA Cup win at Wimborne Town.

That’s the view of boss Chris Agutter after the Rebels secured passage into the fourth qualifying round with a convincing 3-0 success in Dorset.

Jack Spong’s 15th minute spot-kick saw Worthing ahead at the break, before Sam Packham and Temi Babalola struck in the second half.

Worthing will welcome National League outfit Forest Green Rovers to the Sussex Transport Community Stadium on Monday, October 13 for a place in the first round proper.

Worthing in FA Cup action at Wimborne Town. Picture by Jay Wrighte

Speaking to the club’s media, Agutter said: “We always want to progress in whatever competition – but first and foremost it was important to win and win well.

“At times it wasn’t as straightforward as the scoreline suggests, which is credit to Wimborne. They’ve got a really good record at home.

“Like we said before the Jersey game [in the second qualifying round], we know how difficult it can be to come to teams lower down the pyramid. We’re a scalp, which brought out the best in Wimborne.

“They’re a good side. They’re a real threat from set-pieces, they’ve got pace, power – all the things that, at times, have caused us problems during my tenure.

“But I thought we dealt with it relatively well, and played some excellent football to create a lot of chances. Equally, we still gave up straightforward opportunities – but in the main, there was loads to like.”

The Rebels are back in National League South action this Saturday at Maidenhead United.

The Magpies, who were relegated from the National League last season, are fourth, seven points adrift of leaders Hornchurch albeit with a game in hand.

Agutter said: “They’re a National League club, aren't they. That’s the long and the short of it.

“Surprisingly, not many people have tipped them to challenge. When I looked at all the prediction tables, as you do, Maidenhead weren’t heavily fancied.

“It’ll be a really tough test, but that does tend to bring the best out of us. We know we’re going to have to be right at it, similarly to when you go away to a team like Dagenham.”