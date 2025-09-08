FA Trophy second qualifying round draw: Home ties for three Sussex clubs, Bognor on the road

The four Sussex non-league clubs remaining in the FA Trophy have discovered who they will play in the second qualifying round.

East Grinstead Town, Crowborough Athletic, Broadbridge Heath, and Bognor Regis Town are all through after victories in last weekend’s first qualifying round.

East Grinstead advanced after a thriller against Binfield. With the score deadlocked at 3-3 after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties and the Wasps won the shootout 4-2.

Crowborough beat fellow Sussex side Hassocks 3-1 away from home. The hosts went ahead through Charlie Pitcher, who was sent off shortly afterwards, then the Crows took charge thanks to goals by Harry Forster, Marcus Goldsmith and David Ajao.

Crowborough Athletic advanced to the FA Trophy second qualifying round with a win at Sussex rivals Hassocks. Picture by Phil Westlake

Heath, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners at South Park (Reigate), Luke Bejashvili and Callum Dowdell grabbing the goals for the Bears.

Bognor are through after an 8-7 penalty shootout win over Sevenoaks. The Rocks went 2-0 down but goals from Nick Dembele and Seok-Jae Lee took it to spot-kicks.

Second qualifying round ties will be played across the weekend of September 20. Winning clubs will pocket £2,250, while losing sides will receive £575.

Here are the eight second qualifying round ties which involve teams from Sussex:

Bognor on the way to beating Sevenoaks in the FA Trophy. Picture by Trevor Staff

East Grinstead Town v VCD Athletic

Broadbridge Heath v Bedfont Sports Club

Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne

Westfield v Bognor Regis Town