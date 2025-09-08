FA Trophy second qualifying round draw: Home ties for three Sussex clubs, Bognor on the road
East Grinstead Town, Crowborough Athletic, Broadbridge Heath, and Bognor Regis Town are all through after victories in last weekend’s first qualifying round.
East Grinstead advanced after a thriller against Binfield. With the score deadlocked at 3-3 after 90 minutes, the game went to penalties and the Wasps won the shootout 4-2.
Crowborough beat fellow Sussex side Hassocks 3-1 away from home. The hosts went ahead through Charlie Pitcher, who was sent off shortly afterwards, then the Crows took charge thanks to goals by Harry Forster, Marcus Goldsmith and David Ajao.
Heath, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners at South Park (Reigate), Luke Bejashvili and Callum Dowdell grabbing the goals for the Bears.
Bognor are through after an 8-7 penalty shootout win over Sevenoaks. The Rocks went 2-0 down but goals from Nick Dembele and Seok-Jae Lee took it to spot-kicks.
Second qualifying round ties will be played across the weekend of September 20. Winning clubs will pocket £2,250, while losing sides will receive £575.
Here are the eight second qualifying round ties which involve teams from Sussex:
East Grinstead Town v VCD Athletic
Broadbridge Heath v Bedfont Sports Club
Crowborough Athletic v Sittingbourne
Westfield v Bognor Regis Town