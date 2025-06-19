Horsham FC have confirmed that fan favourite winger Ola Ogunwamide has committed his future to the club ahead of their maiden National League South campaign.

Since arriving at the Fusion Aviation Community Stadium, he has become an integral part of the squad, making 56 appearances in all competitions and scoring 11 goals.

Known for his pace and fearless attacking runs, Ogunwamide – who was named in the 2024-25 Isthmian Premier Team of the Season – delivered some unforgettable moments during the 2024–25 campaign, scoring twice against Dulwich Hamlet, netting the winner against Hastings United and grabbing a vital equaliser in the title-deciding match against Hashtag United on the final day of last season.

Ola Ogunwamide has committed his future to Horsham. Picture by John Lines

Before his move to Sussex, Ogunwamide cut his teeth in Essex, with spells at Barking, Tilbury, East Thurrock United, Hornchurch and Concord Rangers, gaining valuable experience across the non-league pyramid.

Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola said: “I’m really pleased to keep Ola.

“I felt he got better as the season went on for us, once he got to grips with what we wanted him to do.

“He had some quite big offers elsewhere, so he had to take his time, but he wanted to stay.”