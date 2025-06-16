Three of Horsham FC’s title-winning heroes have been named in the 2024-25 Isthmian Premier Team of the Season.

Lee Harding, James Hammond, and Ola Ogunwamide have been named in the dream XI, as voted for by the league’s managers.

The trio’s recognition comes swiftly on the heels of Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola’s Isthmian League Manager of the Season win.

Flying winger Ogunwamide made 52 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring 11 times, while vice-captain Hammond netted 12 goals in 44 games.

Versatile full-back Harding also appeared 44 times for Horsham in 2024-25. He found the back of the net on three occasions.

Hammond and Harding have both recently committed their futures to the Hornets ahead of their maiden National League South campaign – but a new deal for Ogunwamide has yet to be confirmed.

Here is the 2024-25 Isthmian Premier Team of the Season, as voted for by the division’s managers:

Sam Donkin (Billericay Town); Lee Harding (Horsham), Matt Johnson (Billericay Town), Josh Hill (Dartford), Sam Odaudu (Dartford); George Nikaj (Dover Athletic), Samir Carruthers (Dartford), James Hammond (Horsham), Ola Ogunwamide (Horsham); Jimmy Wild (Chichester City), Ruben Soares Jr (Dover Athletic).

From left: Horsham stars Lee Harding, James Hammond, and Ola Ogunwamide have been named in the 2024-25 Isthmian Premier Team of the Season. Pictures by John Lines

Meanwhile, Horsham have announced a change of opponent for their friendly scheduled for Saturday, July 26.

The Hornets were due to host Southern League Premier Division South side Havant & Waterlooville, but will now instead travel to near-neighbours Broadbridge Heath of the Isthmian South East.

The updated list of pre-season fixtures is as follows:

Tuesday, July 8 – Chichester City (H)

Saturday, July 12 – Walton & Hersham (H)

Tuesday, July 15 – Burgess Hill Town (H)

Saturday, July 19 – Bromley (H)

Tuesday, July 22 – AFC Wimbledon under-19s (H)

Saturday, July 26 – Broadbridge Heath (A)

Wednesday, July 30 – Hassocks (N) – Sussex Community Shield – To be played at Lancing FC’s Culver Road

Saturday, August 2 – Billericay Town (H) – Isthmian League Charity Shield