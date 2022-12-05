A Sussex MP poked fun at Piers Morgan after England’s 3-0 win over Senegal in the FIFA World Cup.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka sealed a comfortable victory for the Three Lions in the round of 16 at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar last night (Sunday, December 4).

Before the first goal, journalist and television personality Piers Morgan took to Twitter to share his views on the game.

He wrote: “England look nervous, Senegal look dangerous, and Kane looks sluggish.”

Piers Morgan said England looked 'nervous' against Senegal - but they eventually ran out comfortable 3-0 winners. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

In a humorous five-word reply after England’s third goal, Tim Loughton – MP for East Worthing and Shoreham – said: “And Piers now looks foolish.”

Morgan – who owns a home in Newick, East Sussex – is yet to bite back, maybe in acknowledgement he judged England a tad too early.

Crawley-born Gareth Southgate will now lead England out against France in the quarter-final on Saturday.

