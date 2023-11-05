Lewes could not take inspiration from a fiery celebration of Bonfire Night – and stayed rooted to the bottom of the Barclays Women’s Championship after an agonising late defeat against Charlton Athletic at the Dripping Pan on Friday night.

After some fantstic pyrotechnic displays enjoyed by a big family crowd, sadly the match ended as something of a damp squib as far as the Rooks were concerned.

Kayleigh Green scored a controversial spot-kick in the 90th minute to move the visitors to second in the table at the end of a feisty encounter which saw both sides finish with 10 players.

Lewes and Charlton get a fiery welcome at the Dripping Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Green had the first chance of the evening, surging forward before placing her effort narrowly wide of the near post. Charlton continued to dominate early on and came close to an opener but Melissa Johnson failed to make the contact she would have hoped to from a Rebecca McKenna cross.

Lewes then very nearly struck against the run of play after a big scramble in the Charlton box, but Hollie Olding was unable to convert from close range. The chances kept coming for either side before the interval, with Caragh Hamilton Milligan going close for the hosts and Charlton’s Carla Humphrey’s twice denied.

The first major talking point of the night arrived on 64 minutes when Kate Longhurst was shown a red for Charlton, with Shauna Vassell also dismissed for Lewes in the same incident.

Neither side took full advantage of the extra space, but Charlton looked likelier to break the deadlock, as substitute Freya Godfrey and McKenna threatened from the flanks. They finally found a breakthrough with full-time looming, as Green sent Sophie Whitehouse the wrong way from 12 yards.

Lewes and Charlton do battle at the Pan | Picture: James Boyes

Lewes tried to find a response with the little time that remained but were unable to find a leveller and they are now without a win in six home league matches.