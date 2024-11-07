Naim Rouane is keeping his feet – and those of his players – firmly on the ground as Haywards Heath Town’s superb start to the season continues.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They remain five points clear at the top of the SCFL Premier after another notable win, this one a 3-0 success away to Peacehaven.

Now they turn their attentions back to the FA Vase – and it’s another competition boss Rouane is keen for them to continue to do well in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haywards Heath on the attack in their 3-0 win at Peacehaven | Picture: Paul Trunfull

Heath visit Combined Counties League Premier North outfit Egham in this Saturday’s second round – and it’s a tie between two sides leading their step-five divisions.

Rouane’s side make the trip fresh from a 13th win in 15 SCFL matches this term, at Peacehaven.

Lewis Finney put them on their way with a goal after 16 minutes and strikes from Jack Meeres and Kiarn Asafu-Adjaye made sure of another three points in the final 20 minutes.

Rouane said: “We are where we need to be right now but at the risk of repeating myself, it’s only that. If you take your foot off the gas you won’t stay there. We aim to make every game important and find the best ways to beat the different sides opposing us. It’s about the next game, and the next one and the next one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If there is pressure it’s inward pressure. I am putting pressure on the players to keep on performing.

"I feel that when we prepare properly and have our mentality right, not many teams can beat us.”

Rouane felt the 3-0 was a fair scoreline at Peacehaven, who he said tried to disrupt Heath’s play but did not really threaten their control of the game.

He is always pleased with clean sheets and the fact they have conceded only five goals in their 15 league games shows how highly he values defensive steel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Rouane expects a stiff test at Egham, where Saturday’s winners will progress to the last 64 of a competition that ends in a Wembley final.

"They’re doing very well in their league so we should be well-matched,” he said.

“It feels like the sort of tie you’d expect deeper into the competition but if you want to succeed in the Vase you have to beat the best team, so we’re looking forward to it. We will have to get the fundamentals right to have a chance of winning.”