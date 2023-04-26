Adam Hinshelwood praised his Worthing FC players for bouncing back from a disappointing defeat at Taunton to clinch a National South play-off spot.

Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at Cheshunt ensured the Rebels would finish in the top seven and get a shot at promotion in their first season at step two of the non-league pyramid.

It followed Saturday’s game in Somerset when a 2-0 lead evaporated and the team suffered a rare defeat, losing 3-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they have one league game left – at home to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday – to try to finish fourth or fifth and make sure their first play-off game is at home.

Worthing led 2-0 at Taunton - but lost 3-2 | Picture: Mike Gunn

Hinshelwood said: “It’s nice to ensure a play-off spot. We’ve been in the top seven for a lot of the season but there have been times when we’ve slipped out of it and you can’t take it for granted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was really disappointing to lose at Taunton – we had a couple of big decisions go against us and maybe there was a bit of complacency too.

"But at Cheshunt we had our intensity back and were really focused on what we needed to do. It was quite a comfortable win and it gives us one more game to try to finish fourth or fifth.

"I can’t praise the boys enough, really. It’s been a long, hard season but we’ve won five games out of six at a vital time. We’ve shown our quality when it matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that gave them victory at Cheshunt | Picure: Mike Gunn

An Ollie Pearce penalty and an Ibby Akanbi goal put Worthing 2-0 up at Taunton before it all went wrong. Pearce had to go off with a hip problem after netting.

At Cheshunt, Liam Vincent and Mo Dabre scored within 11 first-half minutes to clinch the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Hinshelwood had another game to think about aside from the play-off push – and is set to have to select a young side for tonight’s Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Hastings at Lancing (see sussexworld.co.uk/sport for a report on Thursday morning).

"We have Ollie and Ibby with problems and a lot of players who’d played away games on Saturday and Tuesday. And we have to think about putting out a strong side on Saturday with league positions important.”