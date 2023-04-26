Edit Account-Sign Out
Focus and intensity – the qualities that got Worthing FC over the National South play-off line

Adam Hinshelwood praised his Worthing FC players for bouncing back from a disappointing defeat at Taunton to clinch a National South play-off spot.

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Apr 2023, 16:58 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2023, 18:53 BST

Tuesday night’s 2-0 victory at Cheshunt ensured the Rebels would finish in the top seven and get a shot at promotion in their first season at step two of the non-league pyramid.

It followed Saturday’s game in Somerset when a 2-0 lead evaporated and the team suffered a rare defeat, losing 3-2.

Now they have one league game left – at home to Hemel Hempstead on Saturday – to try to finish fourth or fifth and make sure their first play-off game is at home.

Worthing led 2-0 at Taunton - but lost 3-2 | Picture: Mike GunnWorthing led 2-0 at Taunton - but lost 3-2 | Picture: Mike Gunn
Hinshelwood said: “It’s nice to ensure a play-off spot. We’ve been in the top seven for a lot of the season but there have been times when we’ve slipped out of it and you can’t take it for granted.

"It was really disappointing to lose at Taunton – we had a couple of big decisions go against us and maybe there was a bit of complacency too.

"But at Cheshunt we had our intensity back and were really focused on what we needed to do. It was quite a comfortable win and it gives us one more game to try to finish fourth or fifth.

"I can’t praise the boys enough, really. It’s been a long, hard season but we’ve won five games out of six at a vital time. We’ve shown our quality when it matters.”

Worthing celebrate one of the goals that gave them victory at Cheshunt | Picure: Mike GunnWorthing celebrate one of the goals that gave them victory at Cheshunt | Picure: Mike Gunn
An Ollie Pearce penalty and an Ibby Akanbi goal put Worthing 2-0 up at Taunton before it all went wrong. Pearce had to go off with a hip problem after netting.

At Cheshunt, Liam Vincent and Mo Dabre scored within 11 first-half minutes to clinch the points.

But Hinshelwood had another game to think about aside from the play-off push – and is set to have to select a young side for tonight’s Sussex Senior Cup semi-final against Hastings at Lancing (see sussexworld.co.uk/sport for a report on Thursday morning).

"We have Ollie and Ibby with problems and a lot of players who’d played away games on Saturday and Tuesday. And we have to think about putting out a strong side on Saturday with league positions important.”

Play-off dates and opponents will be confirmed after Saturday’s games.

