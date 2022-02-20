Football club fighting back after Storm Eunice ripped off stand roof - update and latest pictures

Pagham FC bosses have thanked everyone who has pitched in to help them after their main stand roof was ripped off and sent flying out of the ground at the height of Storm Eunice.

By Steve Bone
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:11 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:14 pm

A £3k fundraising drive has begun to help them pay for repairs while a team of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help the big clear-up operation after Friday's devastation - the pictures of which you can see here.

Well over £1,000 has been donated in just over 24 hours so far.

Vice-chair Kelly Heatley said: "We had a great turn out! Lots of familiar faces and some new. We managed to get a lot of the rubble and debris shifted and cleaned up. The support we have received has been heartwarming and we are all really gratefu

Pagham keep their clean-up team well fed!

"We are very grateful to local butcher Gary Jordan for donating sausages and bacon for us all. And we have set up a funding page to try to help to ward the costs of a rebuild. Any donation - however small - will our beloved football club.

"Once again we would like to thank everyone who has left work early and given up their time to help the club the last couple of days."

To donate to the Pagham fundraising campaign click here.

Clearing the debris...
Work continues
A great turnout of clear-up volunteers was seen
Storm Eunice