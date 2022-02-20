A £3k fundraising drive has begun to help them pay for repairs while a team of volunteers turned out on Saturday to help the big clear-up operation after Friday's devastation - the pictures of which you can see here.

Well over £1,000 has been donated in just over 24 hours so far.

Vice-chair Kelly Heatley said: "We had a great turn out! Lots of familiar faces and some new. We managed to get a lot of the rubble and debris shifted and cleaned up. The support we have received has been heartwarming and we are all really gratefu

Pagham keep their clean-up team well fed!

"We are very grateful to local butcher Gary Jordan for donating sausages and bacon for us all. And we have set up a funding page to try to help to ward the costs of a rebuild. Any donation - however small - will our beloved football club.

"Once again we would like to thank everyone who has left work early and given up their time to help the club the last couple of days."

Clearing the debris...

Work continues