No more friendlies. No longer to wait. Tomorrow (Saturday) Eastbourne Borough launch the new league season – and a new era – with a home fixture against Hampton and Richmond.

For supporters, football’s close season is supposed to mean some quiet time, a chance to catch up with the cricket and tennis, and a couple of free Saturdays to fix the garden shed. But not this year.

A swirl of activity, player movement, and stadium renovation. Even a new club badge. Keep up, everyone! In the back gardens of Eastbourne Borough followers, the shed door is probably still swinging on one hinge – and the fortunes of their favourite football club have swung 180 degrees. All change at Priory Lane, and this Saturday the real action begins, as the Sports kick off their new National South campaign.

With the club sold in the summer, new owner Simon Leslie had installed a new manager within days, replacing popular boss Danny Bloor with former Albion and Dorking Wanderers coach Mark Beard. Only three of last season’s first team squad remain, and the new cadre of full-timers has been assembled from right across the leagues and all points north, east and west.

Eastbourne Borough taking on Charlton in pre-season | Picture: Lydia Redman

Intensive daytime training has given Beard and his coaches just enough time to weld his new-look Sports, who certainly look fit and eager.

Borough rounded off the friendlies with an impressive 2-0 home victory over AFC Wimbledon. “We all know that results are secondary in the friendlies,” commented a very satisfied manager afterwards, “but it’s good to have come through them unbeaten.

“One main factor is that we’ve had no injuries. We have 18 really good outfield players, and two excellent goalkeepers to choose from as well! I had a scout at Hampton’s final friendly (against Salisbury City) and I’ve watched that game back myself. On that basis I will pick a team to beat Hampton. And then the following Saturday for our second opponents Farnborough I’ll pick another team.

“It’s one of the great things about this league that we have so many games. And I’ve said to the players, if you’re not selected for the first match, it’s because I choose a team to win a specific game, and you might not be suitable for that game.”