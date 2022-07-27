The 25-year-old moved to the Reds on a two-year deal from League One Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2020.

Posting on Twitter, the former AFC Bournemouth player said: “Would like to say a big thank you to everyone @crawleytown for my past 2 seasons at the football club. Loved my time at the club and met some great people and was lucky to be part of a great dressing room of players…

“The club have also supported me through a difficult period this summer whilst I have been managing an injury and I’m very grateful to all the staff and the club for their support. Good luck for the future @crawleytown.”

Matthews made 33 appearances in all competitions during his first season at Crawley, scoring once and providing three assists.

Crawley Town midfielder Sam Matthews has announced his departure from the club. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Injuries and competition for places saw his playing time limited during his second season in West Sussex.

On February 22, 2022, Matthews joined National League outfit Aldershot Town on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

He made five appearances for the Shots during his short time at The EBB Stadium. The midfielder was recalled to Crawley on March 24.