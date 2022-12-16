Former Brighton and Hove Albion and Leyton Orient man joins Sussex club - as manager

Former Brighton and Hove Albion, Leyton Orient and Crawley Town player Dean Cox is back in football – as the new manager of Lancing.

Dean Cox during his Worthing FC stay

The popular figure, who also played non-league football in Sussex for the likes of Eastbourne Borough, Burgess Hill and Worthing, has been recruited by the Lancers to fill the gap left by joint bosses Alex Walsh and Dale Hurley and coach Matt Evans quitting to join Haywards Heath Town.

Cox announced in October he had retired from playing – but just a few weeks later he told us he was ready to get into coaching.

Cox is already well-known at Culver Road and a statement from the club today said: “Lancing FC are delighted to announce the appointment of Dean Cox as the new First Team Manager with immediate effect following the recent departures of Alex Walsh, Dale Hurley and Matt Evans.

Dean Cox in his Brighton and Hove Albion days | Picture: Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

"Dean will be well known to the local football community having played for Brighton, Crawley, Eastbourne Borough and, most recently, Worthing in an attacking midfield role. Dean has been a regular visitor to Culver Road since retiring from playing last year and his knowledge of the current playing squad should help him hit the ground running.

"Dean has wasted no time in appointing his backroom team and is joined by Will Hendon as his assistant and coach. Also joining the coaching staff is Steven Carlberg who is already part of the youth coaching set-up and someone who has a long-standing association with the club and Ross Ball who will be assisting with kit and analysis. We are really pleased that Mark Stuart is staying on as goalkeeping coach as is Callum Morin as Physiotherapist.

"The club are delighted with this exciting appointment and believe Dean and his team will continue to build on the success and progress of recent years.

" Dean is an exciting, modern and ambitious manager with football in his blood and, importantly, a tremendous passion and enthusiasm to join us. We are sure all Lancing supporters will give him a warm Lancers welcome on Saturday.”Chairman Steve Taylor said: “It has been a whirlwind 48 hours since the surprise departure of Alex, Dale and Matt but I am now very excited to announce and welcome Dean to Lancing FC along with his management team. We all share a combined enthusiasm to take our club forward. If Coxy can transfer his playing success to managerial success then we will be extremely happy.”

Dean Cox on the ball for Crawley Town