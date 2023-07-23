NationalWorldTV
Former Brighton midfielder snapped up by Horsham FC from Worthing FC

Horsham FC have added another midfielder to their ranks ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.
By Matt Pole
Published 23rd Jul 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Former Brighton & Hove Albion player Danny Barker has joined the Hornets from West Sussex neighbours Worthing FC.

The 24-year-old featured for the Mackerel Men in last weekend’s friendly against Bognor Regis Town, but following talks with manager Adam Hinshelwood he decided to depart Woodside Road in search of more playing time.

The midfielder, who can also play at centre-half, made his Horsham debut in Saturday’s 2-0 home friendly win over National League South outfit Maidstone United.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Worthing FC midfielder Danny Barker has joined Horsham FC. Picture by Mike GunnFormer Brighton & Hove Albion and Worthing FC midfielder Danny Barker has joined Horsham FC. Picture by Mike Gunn
Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Worthing FC midfielder Danny Barker has joined Horsham FC. Picture by Mike Gunn

Barker began his career at the Seagulls where he captained their under-18s. He was then promoted to Albion’s under-23s at the start of 2017-18 season.

Injury cut short his time with Brighton and he joined Worthing in February 2018, making his debut at Leiston.

Barker was part of the Reds squad that secured promotion to the National League South as Isthmian Premier champions in 2021-22.

He then helped Worthing reach the National League South play-off semi-finals, in the club’s first ever campaign at Step 2, the following season.

Barker made a total of 154 appearances during his five-and-a-half year spell at the Mackerel Men, scoring eight goals.

