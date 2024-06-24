Former Charlton Athletic defender joins Crawley Town for undisclosed fee

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town have signed defender Charlie Barker from Wealdstone for an undisclosed fee.

Barker has signed a three-year contract with the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old began his career with Charlton Athletic, where he impressed in the Addicks’ youth system and earned himself a handful of senior appearances at the age of 17. The centre-back made three appearances in League One and scored his first goal in senior football during a Carabao Cup match against Swindon.

After a series of loan spells, Barker joined Wealdstone on a permanent deal at the start of the 2023/24 season. Charlie made 43 league appearances for the Stones last season, scoring on two occasions.

The Broadfield Stadium is a familiar setting for Charlie and his family. His dad Richie managed the Red Devils for over a year between 2012 and 2013, and his then-younger son Charlie would be a frequent visitor to West Sussex to cheer on his dad and the team.

After putting pen to paper on his three-year deal, Barker said: “I am really happy to get the deal done, it has been spoken about for a couple of weeks now, so it is a great feeling to get it over the line. My agent had some calls from a few clubs but as soon as I heard Crawley were interested I was excited and knew that I wanted to come here.