Crawley Town make first summer signing with former Leyton Orient midfielder
Papadopoulos began his career with Leyton Orient in their academy setup and went on to sign his first professional contract with the O’s in May 2021. The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the London-based side in the EFL Trophy at home to Southampton U21 on the 14th of September in 2021.
The midfielder scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win for the O’s. He then went on to feature in two further EFL Trophy matches, including a 4-0 victory over Crawley in the competition's group stage. After his release from Leyton Orient, Papadopoulos signed for National South side Welling United. After impressing during the 2022/23 season, Antony made 41 appearances for the Wings during the 2023/24 season, only missing five matches across the entire season, scoring three goals in the process.
After putting pen to paper on his new deal, Papadopoulos said: “I am delighted to get this deal over the line. It has been in the works for a while, so to finally get the deal done is a great feeling and I can’t wait to get started. I feel like I really came into my own last season, and I had a lot of appearances, and it has always been my ambition to get back into the EFL, so I am really happy to be here as it is an exciting time for the club, and I can’t wait for the season to start.”
