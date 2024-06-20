Crawley Town make first summer signing with former Leyton Orient midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Town Football Club have signed midfielder Antony Papadopoulos on an initial two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Welling United.

Papadopoulos began his career with Leyton Orient in their academy setup and went on to sign his first professional contract with the O’s in May 2021. The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the London-based side in the EFL Trophy at home to Southampton U21 on the 14th of September in 2021.

The midfielder scored the game's only goal in a 1-0 win for the O’s. He then went on to feature in two further EFL Trophy matches, including a 4-0 victory over Crawley in the competition's group stage. After his release from Leyton Orient, Papadopoulos signed for National South side Welling United. After impressing during the 2022/23 season, Antony made 41 appearances for the Wings during the 2023/24 season, only missing five matches across the entire season, scoring three goals in the process.

