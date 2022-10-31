Beeney has moved to National League South outfit Concord Rangers in a deal that will see him double his money, according to Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola.

The 27-year-old had been an ever-present for Horsham since signing from Isthmian Premier rivals Bowers & Pitsea in the summer.

The keeper appeared 14 times in all competitions for the Hornets. Beeney made his final Horsham appearance in their agonising 2-0 defeat at Folkestone Invicta in the FA Trophy first round on Saturday.

Mitch Beeney (centre) has moved to National League South outfit Concord Rangers in a deal that will see him double his money, according to Hornets manager Dominic Di Paola. Picture by John Lines

Speaking to Horsham’s website, Di Paola said: “I can’t blame him for going. Not only is he stepping up a level but he’s doubling the money he was getting with us so who wouldn’t say no to that?

“It’s frustrating because he was getting better every week for us.”

But Di Paola moved quickly to bring in Beeney’s replacement, snapping up ex-Bognor Regis Town favourite Amadou Tangara.

The Ivorian joins Horsham after a brief spell at Margate. He departed the Kent coast at the start of the month following ‘changes in personal circumstances’.

But the Hornets have moved quickly to bring in Beeney’s replacement, snapping up ex-Bognor Regis Town favourite Amadou Tangara. Picture by Lyn Phillips

Tangara is well thought of by former clubs Bognor and Margate. Rocks boss Robbie Blake said Tangara was ‘nothing short of magnificent’ during his three-year spell at Bognor, while Gate manager Adam Drury hailed the Ivorian as ‘one of the best goalkeepers in the league’.

Di Paola added: “Amadou is experienced at this level and nearly joined us in the summer. We knew he was available so we spoke to him and he was delighted to sign.

“He’s a lovely bloke and an excellent keeper so we’re pleased to have him on board”.

