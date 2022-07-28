Former Coventry City and Watford defender makes 'instant connection' with Crawley Town fans

Mason caught the attention of the red’s crowd in a pre-season game against Queen’s Park Rangers. As a trialist, the former Watford full-back came off the bench and won a penalty with his quick turns and sharp dribbling.

“It was an instant connection,” said Mason, who had fans pleading the club to sign him. “When I played against QPR, the first couple of times on the ball I could feel the positive impact they were giving me.

“I like to excite fans when I can and keep people on the edge of their seats. Whether that’s big tackles, getting forward when I can, crosses and trying to add goals to my game. The support was really nice and long may it continue.”

Kevin Betsy, the club’s new manager has worked hard this summer to implement his possession-based style of play. As an experienced player in both England and Scotland, Mason believes he’s the perfect fit for the club’s 2022-23 season.

“The gaffer is playing a really attractive style of football,” said Mason. “Throughout my career, I’m used to keeping the ball, playing out from the back and working through thirds of the game. It’s made transitioning into the club easy.

“I give everything for the badge when I play, defensively and going forward. For the fans, manager and staff. But personally, I want to contribute as much as I can to be one of the most influential players in the League.

Brandon Mason in action for Coventry City in 2019. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

“The transition into the dressing room was really easy,” said Mason. “I was with Corey Addai at Coventry City for quite a while, he’s a funny guy.

“I’ve played against a lot of them in the past and there are a lot of good characters. Kwesi (Appiah) being one of them, Amarmide (Oteh) as well. There’s a lot of good and welcoming players.”

This Saturday, Crawley travel to Brunton Park to face Carlisle United as they start their new League Two campaign. Huge goals have been set for the club under their new owners, WAGMI United. Having been promoted with Coventry City in 2020, Mason said: “We’re going for promotion this year, there’s no doubt about it. It’s a big challenge and hopefully we start off with a flyer.”