Former Crawley Town boss gives Rotherham United injury update as looks ahead to Broadfield Stadium return

Attacking duo Jonson Clarke-Harris and Mallik Wilks are closing in on fitness after injuries but are major doubts for Rotherham United's League One trip to Crawley Town on Saturday.

Former Reds boss Steve Evans says that both players are training outdoors under the supervision of medical staff at Roundwood.

However, it will be a surprise if they hit today's deadline, set by the manager, to rejoin the main group.

With a week-and-a-half lull in action coming up after the Crawley clash, the boss hinted that he is likely to give the pair more recovery time and wait until the December 3 home match with Lincoln City before bringing them back into the fold.

Rotherham United Manager Steve Evans was boss at Crawley Town there between 2007 and 2012. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

“There's always a chance,” he told the Advertiser when asked if either might feature against one of his former clubs at the weekend. “They've been out on the grass for three or four sessions now.

“We need to see whether we can get them in full training on Thursday and Friday and then they would have to come through with no ill effects to be in contention.”

He went on to add: “From our point of view, after Saturday we have a good ten-day break. We've waited with both of them and it may be we wait a bit longer.”

Striker Clarke-Harris hasn't played since damaging a hamstring at Peterborough United on October 12 and has missed six games. Winger Wilks has been sidelined for two matches after being forced off in the FA Cup against Cheltenham Town on November 2.

Both men have hamstring issues and are big misses as the Millers bid to climb into the top half of the table.

“Does Clarke-Harris give us more of a chance of winning games? Ask any manager in this league,” Evans said. “When Mallik is at his best, he is a player who can win a game on his own in this division.”

The manager had originally hoped that Clarke-Harris would return for the November 8 derby at Barnsley.

Evans was boss at the Broadfield Stadium between 2007 and 2012, leading the club into the EFL and taking them to the brink of League Two promotion before leaving for his first spell in charge at AESSEAL New York Stadium.

“Our only focus now is recovering and everybody being ready for Crawley,” he said after the 1-0 triumph at Valley Parade.

“I watched their 0-0 draw against Bristol Rovers last weekend and in the second half it was one-way traffic for them. I know more than anyone how tough the challenge is against them.”