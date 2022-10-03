Former Crawley Town boss John Yems 'looking forward to getting back as soon as the right project presents itself'

The 63-year-old was hit with multiple charges by the Football Association in July, accused of discriminatory behaviour towards his players and of making offensive comments on no fewer than 16 occasions. The FA told the Crawley Observer they would let us know when there are updates on this.

But Evolution Sports Management today revealed they have signed Yems, who left parted company with Crawley Town in May after being suspended by new owners WAGMI United.

@EvoSportsManage said: “NEW SIGNING | We are delighted to add Manager John Yems to ESM.

“John has a wealth of experience, holding multiple roles across the past 25 years, most recently as manager of Crawley Town.

“John is looking forward to getting back as soon as the right project presents itself!”

Yems took over Crawley Town in December 2019 and lead them to 12th in League Two last season before he left the club.

