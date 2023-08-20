An investigation is underway after reports of threats aimed at a former Crawley Town player during a League Two match.

Crawley Town lost 1-0 against Gillingham on Saturday (August 19). It has not been confirmed who the victim was but former Reds forwards Ashley Nadesan and Tom Nichols both started for the away side and Crawley legend Glenn Morris was on the bench.

“Overnight Crawley Town Football Club have been made aware of certain threats and abuse made to a former player following yesterday afternoon's fixture against Gillingham,” a club statement read on Sunday morning.

"Crawley Town Football Club strongly condemns all forms of personal abuse and threats directed towards players and their families as well as any other club individual. This type of behaviour has no place in our game.”