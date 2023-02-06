Horsham FC have announced the signing of a Guyana international, and ex-Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic midfielder, from one of their Isthmian Premier rivals.

The Hornets have snapped up Kadell Daniel from Folkestone Invicta. The 28-year-old was named on the bench for Saturday’s abandoned game at Herne Bay.

The midfielder began his senior career at Crystal Palace in 2012 before moving to Charlton Athletic a year later.

Daniel was released by the Addicks in 2015, but the Guyanan swiftly joined National League side Woking on a one-year deal.

Horsham have announced the signing of Guyana international, and former Crystal Palace and Charlton Athletic midfielder, Kadell Daniel (left) from Isthmian Premier rivals Folkestone Invicta. Picture by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

He departed the Cards a year later after scoring three goals in 22 games. Daniel then played for three clubs in two years – Welling United, Dulwich Hamlet and Leatherhead – before securing a move to Dover Athletic.

The midfielder made 45 appearances during his first season at the Crabble, but featured less regularly during his second. He secured a permanent move to Margate at the end of the 2018/19 campaign after impressing on loan at Hartsdown Park.

Daniel plundered 25 goals in 35 appearances for the Gate in 2019/20, before joining Isthmian Premier rivals Kingstonian at the end of the season.

The Guyanan made the step up to National League South outfit Hampton & Richmond Borough in May 2021, but left the Beveree Stadium just six months later to join Hayes & Yeading United. Daniel joined Folkestone Invicta for the 2022/23 season in June.

