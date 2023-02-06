Herne Bay player Kymani Thomas has undergone surgery on his broken tibia and fibula, which he sustained in Saturday’s abandoned Isthmian Premier clash with Horsham FC.

The Bay winger suffered the serious leg injury on 14 minutes. Play was delayed, and then abandoned with Thomas still waiting for an ambulance.

But the Herne Bay wideman took to Twitter later on Saturday to post: “Thank you for all the messages. Alhumdulillah I’m back soon”

A Herne Bay spokesperson said: “Kymani has confirmed on his Twitter account that he suffered a broken tibia and fibula on Saturday.

"He has had his surgery today [Monday, February 6] and now begins his long road to recovery.”

The Bay have confirmed that that there will be no entry fee for the rearranged league clash with the Hornets.

A new date for the Isthmian Premier fixture will be announced in due course.