Former Derry City and Sligo Rovers attacker is back at Bognor Regis Town

Attacker Walter Figueira has penned a deal with the Rocks and will go straight in to the squad for the Nyewood Lane encounter with Margate on Saturday.

Figueira signs from Carshalton Athletic and trained with his new team-mates on Thursday before inking forms allowing him to play in the Isthmian premier division game against the Gate.

The wide man, 27, made four league appearances for Bognor back in 2016 before going on to further his career at clubs such as Wingate & Finchley, Dulwich Hamlet, Derry City, Sligo Rovers and Kingstonian.

Boss Robbie Blake is delighted to have captured Figueira. He said: "Walter's a great lad and a great acquisition for us. He's quick, decisive and makes good decisions playing forward and we are really looking to working with him. He'll definitely play a part against Margate on Saturday."

Robbie Blake welcomes Walter Figueira to Rocks training

