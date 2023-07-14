Horsham FC have further bolstered their squad ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Former Fulham defender Matthew Briggs has been snapped up from Southern League Premier Division South club Gosport Borough, while his Guyana teammate Kadell Daniel has re-signed ahead of the new season.

Daniel netted four goals in 12 games following his move from Folkestone Invicta in February, including a sensational first half hat-trick against Kingstonian in March.

The 29-year-old midfielder was named in Guyana’s 23-man squad for last month’s CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying matches against Grenada and Guadeloupe in Florida.

Horsham FC have snapped up ex-Fulham and Millwall defender Matthew Briggs, while Kadell Daniel has committed his future to the club. Pictures courtesy of Horsham FC and John Lines

Speaking to the Hornets’ website, Daniel said: “I’m actually looking forward to winning something. I haven’t won anything in my career but I do feel like this is the time that I will.

“As a team, I believe we’re very strong. The recruitment work Dom [Di Paola, Horsham manager] has done this summer has been amazing.

“The boys just seem really ready and everybody is hungry to win, and I feel like we’ve got a good chance to claim success.”

Briggs, meanwhile, began his career with the Cottagers, where he progressed through the club's academy from the age of 10.

He made his Whites debut in May 2007, becoming the youngest player to play in the Premier League, aged 16 years and 68 days.

The 32-year-old, who made 30 appearances in all competitions for Fulham, also spent time on loan at the likes of Leyton Orient, Bristol City and Watford before he was released n 2014.

Briggs then moved to Millwall in 2014 but found his opportunities limited at The Den. He was loaned to Colchester United in 2015, and eventually joined the U’s permanently following his release by the Lions at the end of the 2014-15 season.

Briggs remained at Colchester until 2017 before dropping into non-league. He also spent time at Danish clubs HB Køge and Vejle Boldklub before returning to England in 2021 to play for Gosport.

Briggs said: “I was always a left-back by trade but following an injury I had a while back, I’ve moved more inside and I’m now more of a centre-back.

“But attributes-wise, I’m very quick, strong, powerful and a good dribbler, so I’ll be comfortable bringing the ball out and up the pitch.

“I’m a left-sided player so can play on the left of a back three, centrally in a four, or even as a left full-back if required, so I’m quite versatile.

“On a personal level, I want a consistent run of games and stay injury-free. Horsham just missed out on the play-offs last year so it will be great to achieve that this year, or even get promoted directly.

“I’ve heard lots of good things about the club, and it’s a great set-up here. I know a few of the boys and it’s close to where I live so that’s a bonus.

“The club has been very welcoming to me and I feel settled straight away.

“I’ve played at the highest domestic level, on the international stage, and played at a lot of leagues up and down England, so I think it will only be of benefit so I can help everyone else around me.”

Briggs revealed he was looking forward to working with his Guyana teammate at club level, while Daniel said playing for his country was the ‘best decision’ he’s made.

Briggs said: “Through our youth days we’ve always known of each other and playing together for Guyana means we’ve built a chemistry so I’m looking forward to us playing together at Horsham, and playing well.

“It’s a great experience [playing for Guyana]. I represented England from 16 to 21-years-old before making the decision to switch to Guyana and I’ve never regretted it.

“It’s fantastic getting to travel to amazing places and I’m hugely proud to represent my country, and to captain them too is a massive personal achievement.“

Daniel added: “That’s one part of my career that I have no regrets about. I was first called up in 2015 and it was the best decision I made in going to Guyana. Not that I had a choice as I wasn’t going to get an England call-up!