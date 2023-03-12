A first half hat-trick from Kadell Daniel helped fire Horsham FC to a consummate 4-1 win at Kingstonian in the Isthmian Premier on Saturday.

The Guyana international opened his Hornets account in style and helped the visitors establish an unassailable lead at the break.

Daniel Ajakaiye struck against his old club in the second half, before Imran Kayani hit a late consolation goal for the Ks.

The excellent victory at Kingstonian banished memories of the Hornets’ loss at relegation-threatened Herne Bay in midweek, and also moved them up to ninth in the table.

Horsham are now five points off the Isthmian Premier play-off places going into Tuesday’s game at 13th-placed Potters Bar Town.

See some pictures by the club's photographer John Lines on this page and the ones linked.

Get the latest from the Camping World Community Stadium in the West Sussex County Times - out every Thursday.

1 . Kingstonian 1, Horsham 4 - in pictures Action from Horsham's consummate 4-1 win at Kingstonian in the Isthmian Premier Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

2 . Kingstonian 1, Horsham 4 - in pictures Action from Horsham's consummate 4-1 win at Kingstonian in the Isthmian Premier Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

3 . Kingstonian 1, Horsham 4 - in pictures Action from Horsham's consummate 4-1 win at Kingstonian in the Isthmian Premier Photo: John Lines Photo Sales

4 . Kingstonian 1, Horsham 4 - in pictures Action from Horsham's consummate 4-1 win at Kingstonian in the Isthmian Premier Photo: John Lines Photo Sales