Former Glasgow City boss and Scotland international is new Lewes chief

That’s the belief of bosses at The Dripping Pan as the former Scotland international is named as successor to interim boss Craig Gill. Booth becomes women’s fist team manager with immediate effect.

Booth, who holds a UEFA Pro Licence, has more than 30 years’ experience of playing and coaching football at the highest level.

Scott Booth lifts silverware while at Glasgow City

Having won 22 caps for Scotland, Booth later managed youth sides in the national set-ups before joining Glasgow City in the Scottish Women’s Premier League where he led the team to six consecutive league titles, two Scottish Cups and one Scottish League Cup

Booth was awarded a place in the top ten UEFA Women’s Coach of the Year Awards after taking Glasgow City to the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-finals in 2019. He later took on a role with Birmingham City FC in the FA Women’s Super League.

Lewes head of performance Kelly Lindsey said “Scott is a brilliant addition to our team. He brings professionalism, a passion for player development, values that clearly align with the club and a positive energy and enthusiasm that shone through during the recruitment process.

"We believe he is extremely well placed to take Lewes FC through an ongoing transition towards a high achieving, high performance club. We know that our supporters will be keen to meet him and give him a warm welcome in due course. We look forward to him meeting you all”.

Booth said, “I'm absolutely delighted to take up the role of Women's 1st Team Manager at Lewes FC. It's a fantastic club run by extremely professional and committed people. This was a key aspect for me in joining Lewes.

"The board, staff, supporters and local community are all incredibly invested in the team. It was clear to me throughout the interview process that the club’s values are aligned with my own.

"I'm really looking forward to meeting the players and staff. We'll work together in a positive environment to achieve our goals."