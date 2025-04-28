Former Grimsby Town star says there are 'bright days ahead' for Crawley Town despite relegation looming

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Whatever league Crawley Town find themselves in next season, there are bright days ahead for the club, according to midfielder Gavan Holohoan.

Barring an incredible turned around in goal difference and Burton Albion losing their two remaining games, Reds look destined for the drop.

If Burton avoid defeat against Wigan on Tuesday night and Charlton on Saturday, they will condemn Scott Lindsey’s men to League Two football next season.

But with the way Crawley have performed since Scott Lindsey returned to the club – remember they were 12 points adrift at that point – there is optimism going forward.

Gavan Holohan climbs highest for Crawley Town against Northampton Town | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

And Holohan, who has impressed in the recent wins over Exeter City and Northampton Town, puts that down to the Gaffer. “You can see when he came back in, it gave everyone a massive lift and rightly so.

"From what they achieved last year he knows what he wants and, he sets high standards for us all and nobody drops below it and that's the way it should be.

“Whatever happens and whatever league we're in next year, he'll demand that we're successful. I suppose it might be a bit of a negative time at the club and if the inevitable does happen, the club can know it's in safe hands and look positively next season because I think there's bright days ahead.”

And Holohan said it was a ‘head-scratcher’ that they find themselves in this position given the players they have. “I suppose that's the frustrating bit, because you see the quality we have in the squad, even some of the players not even making the squad, it's just, like, serious, serious quality.

“We consistently just haven't put in enough good performances that we're capable of. It is a bit of a head-scratcher because you look around the dressing room and see the quality and see how tight the group is and wonder how we've ended up where we are, but the league table doesn't lie.

“We've not been good enough over the campaign, so we're just going to have to kind of accept that and learn from it. It’s part of learning your career, even me as an older player is still learning. It's a feeling you don't again.”