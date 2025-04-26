Crawley Town picture gallery: Tributes, action and celebrations from an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium

The day was always going to be about Ken Blackmore, who passed away this week, and there were fitting tributes before and after the game.

On the pitch, Reds put in a superb display to beat Northampton Town 3-0 in their final home of the season. They thought that was enough to close the gap on Burton, who were drawing 1-1 with Cambridge United when the final whistle was blown at the Broadfield Stadium.

But minutes after the Reds players came out to thank the fans for their support this season, the news came in that Burton had got an injury-time winner to all but relegate the Reds.

It was a day full of emotion, sadness, celebration and disappointment – and it was all captured by photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football. Here is a selection of her pictures.

1 . Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 : Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 on an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium. Players, staff and fans alike paid tribute to life long fan and club volunteer Ken Blackmore , who passed way this week. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the tributes, the action and the celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

2 . Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 : Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 on an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium. Players, staff and fans alike paid tribute to life long fan and club volunteer Ken Blackmore , who passed way this week. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the tributes, the action and the celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

3 . Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 : Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 on an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium. Players, staff and fans alike paid tribute to life long fan and club volunteer Ken Blackmore , who passed way this week. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the tributes, the action and the celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

4 . Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 : Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 Crawley Town beat Northampton Town 4-0 on an emotional day at the Broadfield Stadium. Players, staff and fans alike paid tribute to life long fan and club volunteer Ken Blackmore , who passed way this week. Photographer Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football was there to catch the tributes, the action and the celebrations Photo: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football