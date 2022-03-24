Long-serving Pearce stepped down two weeks ago and former Premier league star Blake was handed the interim role, with Jamie Howell as his assistant, until the end of the campaign.

Now, though, Nye Camp bosses have revealed they have given the job to Blake -- and the ex-Pompey coach says he can't wait to undertake his duties on a permanent basis.

The ex-Burnley and Leeds United striker says is focussed on a positive conclusion to the current season with one eye firmly on a busy summer ahead of next term. And he has paid tribute to Pearce, who has been with the club for 52 years and remains a hugely influential figure at the club.

He said: "I'm really excited and I am proud and honoured to become the manager of this great football club. To follow Jack will be no mean feat given what he has achieved and his stature within the game.

"I have learned so much from Jack in the four years I have been here, both in terms of on the pitch and off the pitch too. The way to conduct yourself as a manger and to be able to set an example as a leader, qualities that will definitely stand you in good stead.

"I hope to be able to build a team that supporters are proud to cheer on and we want to try to add experience to the younger players we have so we can go forward positively and build -- and try to enjoy success.”

Blake’s appointment comes as the Rocks prepare to celebrate Non-League Day on Saturday with a series of offers for fans.

General manager Simon Cook explained: “We host our friends from Margate in an Isthmian premier division game here at Nyewood Lane on Saturday and we very much look forward to seeing supporters enjoy their day.

“Prior to 2pm, we've set admission prices at £5 entry for all adults -- and children enter for free. In our events venue, Seasons, between noon and 2pm. Fosters, John Smiths and Inches Cider is just £2.50 a pint. And in the club megastore we're offering 25 per cent discount on merchandise.

