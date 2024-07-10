Former Luton Town man an ‘outstanding’ addition to Worthing FC ranks
The former Luton, Wigan and Ireland U21 man has rejoined the Rebels after a brief spell at the club last season.
But it’s one in, one out – Greg Luer has left, saying on social media ‘need to sort myself out mentally this season’, leaving Agutter still on the hunt for another centre-forward.
In addition Brad Dolaghan and Fin Chadwick are having trials at pro clubs.
But Agutter is delighted to land Rae – and was pleased by what he saw when 20 players were put through their paces in a closed-doors friendly against Brighton U21s last Friday.
"Glen’s been with us since we came back and has been outstanding. He’s a superb footballer at centre-back or holding midfield and is probably one of our top three fittest players, a presence and an example to others.
"We’re disappointed to lose Greg. We wish him well but it means we need to bring in another.”
Agutter used two different XIs for a half each against the Seagulls and may do similar when Reds fans get their first chance to see the team when they play at Chichester City on Saturday.
"We saw good bits and not-so-good bits against Brighton, which you’d expect, but I’m already close to knowing what I want my first-game line-up to be,” he said.
