Carrick, whose only previous managerial experience was his three-game spell at the Red Devils last season, has seen his odds slashed to 1/2, making him the odds-on favourite to fill the vacancy.

The Englishman's main competitor according to the bookmaker is recent Aston Villa under-23s boss Mark Delaney, with the Welshman priced at just 6/1 to kickstart his own senior managerial career.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s head coach Andrew Crofts had been the early favourite, but his odds have drifted down to 12/1 putting him alongside former Swindon player Paul Caddis as a potential outsider.

The race to replace Ben Garner as manager of Crawley Town’s League Two rivals Swindon Town is hotting up. Picture by Cory Pickford

Next permanent Swindon Town manager:

Michael Carrick: 1/2

Mark Delaney: 6/1

Paul Caddis: 12/1

Andrew Crofts: 12/1

Ryan Mason: 20/1

Matt Taylor: 20/1