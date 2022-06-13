Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur star favourite to take charge at Crawley Town's League Two rivals

The race to replace Ben Garner as manager of Crawley Town’s League Two rivals Swindon Town is hotting up as former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Michael Carrick is now the favourite to take charge of the Robins, according to BetVictor.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 13th June 2022, 12:26 pm

Carrick, whose only previous managerial experience was his three-game spell at the Red Devils last season, has seen his odds slashed to 1/2, making him the odds-on favourite to fill the vacancy.

The Englishman's main competitor according to the bookmaker is recent Aston Villa under-23s boss Mark Delaney, with the Welshman priced at just 6/1 to kickstart his own senior managerial career.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s head coach Andrew Crofts had been the early favourite, but his odds have drifted down to 12/1 putting him alongside former Swindon player Paul Caddis as a potential outsider.

Next permanent Swindon Town manager:

Michael Carrick: 1/2

Mark Delaney: 6/1

Paul Caddis: 12/1

Andrew Crofts: 12/1

Ryan Mason: 20/1

Matt Taylor: 20/1

Odds correct as of time of sending. You can view the most up-to-date set of Next Permanent Swindon Town Manager odds at https://www.betvictor.com/en-gb/sports/240/meetings/441511110/events/1722532500/market_group/3538.

