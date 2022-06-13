Carrick, whose only previous managerial experience was his three-game spell at the Red Devils last season, has seen his odds slashed to 1/2, making him the odds-on favourite to fill the vacancy.
The Englishman's main competitor according to the bookmaker is recent Aston Villa under-23s boss Mark Delaney, with the Welshman priced at just 6/1 to kickstart his own senior managerial career.
Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s head coach Andrew Crofts had been the early favourite, but his odds have drifted down to 12/1 putting him alongside former Swindon player Paul Caddis as a potential outsider.
Next permanent Swindon Town manager:
Michael Carrick: 1/2
Mark Delaney: 6/1
Paul Caddis: 12/1
Andrew Crofts: 12/1
Ryan Mason: 20/1
Matt Taylor: 20/1
Odds correct as of time of sending. You can view the most up-to-date set of Next Permanent Swindon Town Manager odds at https://www.betvictor.com/en-gb/sports/240/meetings/441511110/events/1722532500/market_group/3538.
