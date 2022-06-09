'Zero frustration' - Crawley Town's new owners have no regrets on time taken to choose manager

Fans wanted a Preston Johnson and Eben Smith to act quickly after John Yems left the club at the beginning of May. But after a month, the fans finally got the news they wanted when Betsy was announced on Monday June 6. They thought they were going to find out a few days earlier but the announcement was delayed to their frustration.

But there was no such feelings from co-chairman Johnson. He said: “Zero frustration. It was a situation we were put in and we were not expecting it when we first acquired the club but it’s something we had to deal with.

"It was optimal that we wanted to make the best decision possible for Crawley Town football club than have someone a week earlier. Fans asked a lot on social media about updates on manager search and again it comes down to a little bit of patience, zero regrets about how we went about it.”

And Johnson said Betsy was happy with the way the process went. He said: “Kevin has been impressed with us before we actually offered him anything specifically, he appreciated the way we went about it. It was reassuring for us to see we did it in a professional manner that was respected.”

You can watch the full press conference above.

