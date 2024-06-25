Former Newcastle United and Notts County forward leaves Crawley Town to join Hartlepool United
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 28-year-old joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 season on the back of a very successful season with Gateshead and immediately impressed in Scott Lindsey’s side, scoring his first Crawley goal in a 3-3 draw with Stockport County.
Initially signed as a striker, Campbell transitioned into the number ten role under Scott Lindsey to lone striker Danilo Orsi. Campbell was not fazed by the transition and went on to make 48 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals in the process.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town's new signing can't wait to get back into League football | Crawley Town make first summer signing with former Leyton Orient midfielder
Adam started all three Sky Bet League Two Play-Off matches, which eventually resulted in promotion at Wembley Stadium.
A club statement said: “Everybody at Crawley Town Football Club would like to wish Adam all the best in his future endeavours and would like to thank him for his contributions during his time at the Broadfield Stadium.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.