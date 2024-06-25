Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following contract negotiations, Crawley Town have confirmed that Adam Campbell will depart the club at the end of his current contract – and has signed for Hartlepool United.

The 28-year-old joined the Reds at the start of the 2023/24 season on the back of a very successful season with Gateshead and immediately impressed in Scott Lindsey’s side, scoring his first Crawley goal in a 3-3 draw with Stockport County.

Initially signed as a striker, Campbell transitioned into the number ten role under Scott Lindsey to lone striker Danilo Orsi. Campbell was not fazed by the transition and went on to make 48 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring seven goals in the process.

Adam Campbell has left Crawley Town | Picture: Eva Gilbert

Adam started all three Sky Bet League Two Play-Off matches, which eventually resulted in promotion at Wembley Stadium.