Crawley Town skipper George Francomb has been released by the club.

Francomb signed for the Red Devils on a two-year contract in June 2018, having spent six seasons with AFC Wimbledon. George made 56 appearances for the club across his first two seasons at the Bradfield Stadium and was named as Club Captain before the 2020/21 season, which took place behind closed doors.

In the 2020/21 season, Francomb scored six goals in 33 league games before making 38 league appearances the season after, proving to be a crucial part of the Crawley machine. George was a versatile player during his time at the club, with the now 31-year-old often changing between right-back and centre midfield.

Francomb scored his last Crawley goal on the final day of the 2021/22 season during Crawley’s 3-3 draw with Oldham. Earlier that season, George scored a memorable goal in Crawley’s excellent 1-2 victory at Leyton Orient in December 2021.

He faced an extended period on the sidelines during the 2022/23 season but returned to the squad in October and went on to make a further 14 appearances, taking his Crawley total up to 155.

Speaking on his departure, Francomb said: “155 games and four thoroughly enjoyable years. I will look back on my time at Crawley Town with pride and full of unforgettable memories. Thank you to all of my teammates, staff, ground staff and everyone that helps play a part in making this club a great place to be and work. I feel very lucky to have met and worked with so many fantastic people and made friends for life. Lastly, thank you to the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure to pull on the shirt and captain your club on so many occasions. I wish you all nothing but the very best in the future and hope to see you all soon, Skip.”

The news came a couple of hours after Jake Hessenthaler’s loan move to Woking. The pair, along with Tony Craig, were all expected to leave the club after week’s of speculation and rumours about their situation.

The trio were not selected for the last three matchday squads.

The Crawley Town Supporter’s Alliance’s Interim Supporter Representative Sam Jordan said in a recent statement calling out owners WAGMI United: “Tony Craig, George Francomb and Jake Hessenthaler weren’t able to play in our 2 most recent games due to alleged legal reasons. These 3 players have been offered a severance fee and are no longer wanted at the club.”

