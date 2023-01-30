Crawley Town striker Dom Telford gave the perfect response to Salford City fans on Saturday.

The 26-year-old scored the first goal in the 3-2 win over at the Broadfield Stadium. When the Reds won a corner in the 25th minute, the away fans were singing, ‘You’re just a s**t Andy Carroll’ aimed at Telford.

But as the ball came over, the striker headed home. In his celebration, he opened his arms out wide and then sung the song back to the fans with a huge grin on his face. You can see the video in the tweet below.

After his goal from Jack Powell’s corner, Dion Conroy then scored again to give Crawley a 2-0 lead. Teddy Jenks then got on the scoresheet to give the Reds a 3-0 lead. Two late Salford goals gave the Reds a scare but they held on for all three points in Scott Lindsey’s first game in charge.