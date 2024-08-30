Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town’s new striker has revealed what attracted him to join the club.

Will Swan signed for Reds from Mansfield Town for an undisclosed fee and on and two-year contract and the 23-year-old can’t wait to get going.

Swan started his career at Nottingham Forest and made two first team appearances. He time at Forest included loan spells at Truro City and the Stags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He made a permanent move to Mansfield in 2023 and scored nine goals in 35 games.

Will Swan in action for Mansfield during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Mansfield Town and Port Vale at Field Mill on October 31, 2023 in Mansfield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

On the move, he said: “I’m really delighted to get the deal over the line and to be down here.

“Everything about the club attracted me here really. The manager, the style of play. I think it all will suit me well in the way I play as well.

“I think I'll be able to fit right in and hopefully help build on the positive start the lads have made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swan has been impressed with the side ever since he played against them last season. “I remember playing you guys at Mansfield and, I know there's been a lot of comings and goings with the squad here, but you can see that now, the manager's style of play and what he wants from the team hasn't changed at all,” he said.

So what kind of striker can Reds fans expect to see in Swan? “I like to play off the shoulders of defenders and get behind. I think my pace is one of my better attributes and I like to use it.”

Swan is also looking forward to playing in front the Reds fans at the Broadfield Stadium.

He said: “I played against them last season here and it was very noisy. It was hard to ignore and block out when you're playing against them, but I'm hoping that it'll be a nice boost to be playing for them this time.”

Swan also told us Stags teammates Tom Nichols and Kellan Gordon had both said nothing but good things about the club.