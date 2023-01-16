Crawley Town Football Club have confirmed that goalkeeper coach John Keeley has left the club.

The 61-year-old joined the club in December last year, but after spending the last month with the Reds, he has opted to leave the club due to ongoing external commitments.

A club statement said: “The club would like to thank John for all of his work during his time at the Broadfield Stadium and wish him the best for the future.

Keeley made over 130 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion across his four seasons with the Seagulls.

John Keeley has left Crawley Town

After he retired from football, Keeley joined Portsmouth as an academy goalkeeping coach in 2007. After spending three seasons with the youth teams at Fratton Park, he was appointed as the senior team's goalkeeping coach.

After he departed Pompey in 2013, Keeley spent time with Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chinese club Guangzhou R&F before his return to Fratton Park to join Paul Cook’s coaching team.

