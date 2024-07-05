Former QPR, Blackburn and Reading midfielder retires from professional football and joins Crawley Town’s coaching staff
Gladwin made over 250 appearances in a career that spanned over 14 years.
His career began at Reading in their youth system, and the former midfielder quickly did the rounds in non-league to gain experience before signing for Swindon Town in 2013.
A move to Queens Park Rangers followed, but Gladwin quickly returned to Swindon for two loan spells during his time at QPR, which was then swiftly followed by a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers.
A one-year spell at MK Dons followed before he permanently signed for the Robins again in 2021.
The final chapter of Gladwin’s playing career came at the Red Devils as he joined newly-appointed manager Lindsey at the club.
Gladwin captained the Reds to League Two safety and during the following season, he led Crawley to promotion.
Unfortunately, most of Gladwin’s work came on the sidelines during the 2023-24 season.
However, this did allow him to gain experience on the sidelines, and therefore his transition into the role of first-team coach has come naturally.
Gladwin said: “I am really excited to get going. There was a bit of like, oh, I wish I was involved still, but I think it's probably the right time.
“It's something I've known for a long time that I wanted to do, so I am very happy to get it started.
“I've been asked quite a lot if I am worried about retiring, or do I miss playing. It's probably not the answer that people want to hear, but, no, not loads. I've been so focused on coaching for quite a while now.”
