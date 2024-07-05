Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crawley Town have announced that club captain Ben Gladwin has made the decision to retire from professional football, and will link up with Scott Lindsey’s coaching staff.

Gladwin made over 250 appearances in a career that spanned over 14 years.

His career began at Reading in their youth system, and the former midfielder quickly did the rounds in non-league to gain experience before signing for Swindon Town in 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A move to Queens Park Rangers followed, but Gladwin quickly returned to Swindon for two loan spells during his time at QPR, which was then swiftly followed by a permanent move to Blackburn Rovers.

Crawley Town have announced that club captain Ben Gladwin has made the decision to retire from professional football, and will link up with Scott Lindsey’s coaching staff. Picture by Eva Gilbert

A one-year spell at MK Dons followed before he permanently signed for the Robins again in 2021.

The final chapter of Gladwin’s playing career came at the Red Devils as he joined newly-appointed manager Lindsey at the club.

Gladwin captained the Reds to League Two safety and during the following season, he led Crawley to promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, most of Gladwin’s work came on the sidelines during the 2023-24 season.

However, this did allow him to gain experience on the sidelines, and therefore his transition into the role of first-team coach has come naturally.

Gladwin said: “I am really excited to get going. There was a bit of like, oh, I wish I was involved still, but I think it's probably the right time.

“It's something I've known for a long time that I wanted to do, so I am very happy to get it started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad