Former Rock Smith exposes Bognor Regis Town's defensive weaknesses

Former Rocks striker Dan Smith hit a hat-trick to condemn Robbie Blake's men to a 4-1 loss at Folkestone Invicta in the Isthmian premier division.

Smith, who spent two spells with Bognor Regis Town, pounced to score in the 45th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 lead at the break.

It came after Invicta took a 1-0 lead thanks to Ian Gayle on 10 minutes but the visitors' leading scorer Tommy-Lee Higgs levelled things up from the penalty spot in the 24th minute.

It never rains but it pours ... Bognor on their way to a soggy defeat at Folkestone - picture by Trevor Staff

But it was one way traffic after the break, certainly in terms of goals, as the Kent side muscled their way to victory with Smith grabbing his treble. He scored on 79 minutes to pretty much take the game away from the Rocks and then completed his hat-trick four minutes after the 90.

The inability to defend crosses, a weakness that has no doubt contributed to the poor form of late, was in evidence once again and one way or another the rearguard operatives must come to terms with the basics of defending their box to thwart the constant threat of headers on goal.

Dan Gifford did have a couple of chances before the break that could easily have changed the outcome of a game in which Blake thought Rocks were at least the match of the home side.

Smith, who was a fans’ favourite with Bognor, didn’t enjoy his second stint at the club too much simply because of trying to come to terms with coming back from a serious injury during his time at Dulwich Hamlet. He was, however, gracious enough to acknowledge the visiting fans and is said to have wished the club all the best for the rest of the season.

The loss leaves Bognor second from bottom in the league table and counting the cost on the injury front with concerns over knocks to Harvey Whyte, Tommy Block, Calvin Davies and Charlie Lambert, all of whom had to be withdrawn. They now face assessment ahead of the next game against Chatham Town at home next Saturday.

Bognor are already without long-term injured players Craig Robson, Ben Anderson and Lucas Pattenden with the trio thought to be struggling to get any more game time this season, such is the severity of their issues.

Bognor: 1 Ryan Hall, 2 Spencer Spurway, 3 Hayden Gale, Calvin Davies (C) (Doug Tuck 82'), Amadou Jallow, 6 Tommy Block (Tyler Edmondson 82'), 7 Harvey Whyte (Billie Clark 62'), 8 Matt Burgess, 9 Dan Gifford, Charlie Lambert (Jasper Mather 37'), Tommy-Lee Higgs. Subs: 12 Jasper Mather, 14 Tyler Edmondson, 15 Preston Woolston, 16 Doug Tuck, 17 Billie Clark.