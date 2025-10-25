Forster, Malone and Flower on target as Crawley Town batter Bristol Rovers

Crawley Town showed what they are capable of with an impressive 4-0 win against Bristol Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium – their first victory in six League Two matches.

An own goal by Alfie Kilgour gave the Reds the lead at half-time. Goals from Harry Forster, Scott Malone and Louis Flower in the second half sealed the all-important three points.

The first half was pretty quiet with neither side really troubling the opposition keeper. Crawley’s first shot on target fell to Gavan Holohan, but he put it straight into Luke Southwood’s waiting arms in the Gasmen’s goal. But the game came to life after 30 minutes.

The goals flew in for Crawley against Bristol Rovers | Picture: Grant Mansfield

Malone’s cross was deflected wide for a corner. From that corner, taken by Kyle Scott, Jack Sparkes handled the ball at the back post and referee Richard Eley had no choice but to point to the penalty spot and send Sparkes off.

With Harry McKirdy serving his one-match suspension for his red card last week, up stepped Ryan Loft to take the penalty, but he dragged it a little and hit Southwood’s right hand upright, with the keeper diving the right way.

Despite having 10 men, Bristol Rovers nearly opened the scoring after Geraldo Bajrami was dispossessed in the midfield, and it was Shaqai Forde who let loose from range and JoJo Wollacott got a fingertip to the shot and managed to flick the shot onto the bar, in the 10 minutes of Injury time.

But the half ended with Crawley on the attack, and the ball was taken into the box by Max Anderson, and as he was tackled, the ball fell to Malone who fired a shot goalward, which was deflected over Southwood by Alfie Kilgour and into the net for the Reds to lead 1-0 at half time.

At the start of the second half, Forster replaced Bajrami, who never seemed to recover from his head injury in the first half, and it was Forster that made it 2-0 on 52 minutes.

Some good work down the left side by Malone and Anderson saw Malone put in a great cross and Forster found himself on the penalty spot to fire home a left-footed volley past Southwood.

The game turned into a bit of training session for Crawley as Bristol Rovers sat back more to try to limit the damage. A few minutes after Forster’s goal, Louis Watson found himself in acres of space, as he latched onto a Kyle Scott pass. But as Watson ran in on goal, he saw his shot under pressure slide wide.

Crawley continued to press for more goals, and they did not disappoint.

On 69 minutes, Kyle Scott floated a corner into the box. After some head tennis, the ball fell to Malone who fired home the third for Crawley from close range.

Still the Reds pressed on and with four minutes left, Flower struck a sweet right-footed shot past the diving Southwood to make it 4-0, after some good work from substitutes Kaheim Dixon and Reece Brown on the edge of the box.

Crawley remain 23rd but are only three points behind 18th placed Tranmere in a tighty packed bottom third of the table.

Next up, they visit Boreham Wood of the National League Premier in the FA Cup first round next Saturday.