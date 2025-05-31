Frimpong is Worthing’s second new recruit of summer

Former Crystal Palace and AFC Wimbledon player Kwaku Frimpong has agreed terms with Worthing FC.

His signing was announced a day after Razzaq Coleman De-Graft was unveiled as their first recruit – and sussexworld.co.uk understands former Bognor midfielder Matt Burgess is likely to be the next new signing confirmed.

Frimpong is described as a tough tackling midfielder – he joins from Carshalton Athletic having spent two seasons with the Isthmian League Premier Division side.

The 22-year-old, of Ghanian heritage but born in Cardiff, began his career in Crystal Palace’s academy. A switch to AFC Wimbledon followed his release from Selhurst Park at sixteen and he signed his first professional contract with the Dons in 2021, eventually making his first-team debut a year later in an EFL Cup tie with Aston Villa U21.

Kawku Frimpong has joined Worthing FC | Image: Worthing FC

After a handful of appearances and loan spells at Dartford, Potters Bar Town and Metropolitan Police he was eventually released at the end of the 2022/23 season, joining Carshalton.

Rebels boss Chris Agutter told the Worthing FC website he believed Frimpong would add physicality to his side.

The manager said: “Kwaku’s energy, aggression and ball winning capabilities, coupled with his quality on the ball makes him a fantastic fit in terms of how we want to develop the team”.

“He’s another one who’s attitude, work ethic and all round character is first class”. “He’s also driven by football-related ambitions above all else, which is exactly the mentality we’re looking for in the group. I’m absolutely thrilled to bring Kwaku to the club, he’s a player I’ve known for some time”.

“I’d also like so say a massive thank you to Carshalton Athletic and in particular their manager, Peter Adeniyi – who was superb throughout the process and remained true to his word in terms of not standing in the way of his player’s progression – we really appreciate his help and support.”